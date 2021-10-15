Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 23,100 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

