Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 65,900 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

