VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

