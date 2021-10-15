Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $126.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.73.

NASDAQ VC opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

