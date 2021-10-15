Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $19.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 121,062 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

