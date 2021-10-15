Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. Analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

