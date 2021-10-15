VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMW opened at $152.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

