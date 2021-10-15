Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -286.45 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

