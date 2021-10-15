Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 109.74 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.56. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £30.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.