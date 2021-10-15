Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 109.74 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.56. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £30.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

