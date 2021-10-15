Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

VWAGY opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

