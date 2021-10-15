Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of VOR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

