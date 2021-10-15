Waltonchain Price Down 9% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $74.88 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.12 or 0.06591105 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00094327 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,671,087 coins and its circulating supply is 77,950,055 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

