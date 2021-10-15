Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.86.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

