Warp Finance Achieves Market Cap of $961,008.22 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $205.61 or 0.00336545 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $961,008.22 and approximately $185,402.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.