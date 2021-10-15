Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

