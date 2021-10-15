Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.