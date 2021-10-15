Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

