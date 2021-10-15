Wedbush Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

SHOO stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

