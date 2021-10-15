Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.05 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

