Wedbush Weighs in on Wipro Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wipro in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

