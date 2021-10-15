Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $127.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

