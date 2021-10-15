Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $140.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

