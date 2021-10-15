Wells Fargo & Company Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NYSE SU opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

