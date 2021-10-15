Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,321,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 4,445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.