West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) vs. The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Head-To-Head Contrast

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Bancorporation and The Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.59 $32.71 million $1.98 15.37 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.88 $3.62 billion $4.01 14.11

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Bancorporation and The Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 8 0 2.67

The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. West Bancorporation pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 36.93% 18.10% 1.34% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

