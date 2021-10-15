Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $131.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of WAL opened at $113.73 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

