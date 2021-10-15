WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Truist

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. WestRock has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

