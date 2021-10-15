WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Down 4.9%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.74. 24,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,839,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

