Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.98.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Insiders bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

