Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 52,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 677,520 shares.The stock last traded at $66.98 and had previously closed at $64.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.11.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.