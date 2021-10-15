William Blair Begins Coverage on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

REPH opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

