William Blair Comments on Recro Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recro Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

REPH stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

