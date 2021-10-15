William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.30 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 8,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,744,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

