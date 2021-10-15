Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLFC. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 70.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 341,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLFC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $500,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048 over the last ninety days. 51.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

