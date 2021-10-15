Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $219,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

