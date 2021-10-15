WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $199,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $31,495,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

