WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

