Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

