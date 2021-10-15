Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $7.95 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 7.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of WINA opened at $218.60 on Friday. Winmark has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $225.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winmark stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

