Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

