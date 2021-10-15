Wolves of Wall Street One Day Volume Reaches $5,213.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $90.04 or 0.00146700 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $573,679.82 and $5,213.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

