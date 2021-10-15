Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Up 4.3%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.38 and last traded at $268.29. Approximately 14,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

