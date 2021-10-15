Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

