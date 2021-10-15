XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

XOMA stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 543.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in XOMA by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

