XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.53. 90,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,408,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

