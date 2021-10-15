XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.