Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 5%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. 2,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

