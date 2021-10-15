YAM (YAM) Price Tops $0.63

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00210734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

