YFIVE FINANCE Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00006013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $81,162.48 and $105,642.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00214157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

