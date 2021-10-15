Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 168,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,737. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.